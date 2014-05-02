Permission to use Edmunds' content

Thank you for reaching out to Edmunds. In general, we encourage the use of editorial content and graphics from our site, but only with our consent. Consent is considered and granted on a case-by-case basis. All items must be attributed to Edmunds.

Permissions@edmunds.com and include the following information:

The purpose of the request, including the medium in which the logo, link, quote, accolade or article or review will appear

Draft advertising copy and creative whenever possible

For quotes/article requests, please include the specific URL of the source

When applicable, the exact model (including model year) of the vehicle(s) to be promoted

The name, organization and e-mail address of the person to whom the consent or request for additional information should be sent To make a request, please email